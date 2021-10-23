Fans expect a cracker of a Diwali release from ‘RRR’

Actor Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer pan-India movie ‘RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ is gearing up for a worldwide release soon.

Touted to be a visual extravaganza, the movie is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who left the whole world astonished with his directorial skills in the Bahubali series.

As the movie has been postponed multiple times, the fans are now waiting for an update from the makers. RRR makers, who want to cater to the audience with big surprises ahead, are planning to release a teaser this Diwali.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding this, the makers are apparently planning it big.

‘RRR’ is slated for release during Makar Sankranti next year.

An ensemble of stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody are part of the movie.

‘RRR’ is a Telugu-language period action drama, which is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. MM Keeravani is the music composer.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Indian Territory.