Filling nominated posts: How will Jagan play the juggler?

Great confusion prevails over the nominated posts in Andhra Pradesh. Soon after coming to power, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed several trusted leaders as chairpersons of these corporations. While YV Subba Reddy was appointed TTD chairperson, MLA Roja was given chairpersonship of APIIC. Similarly, chairpersons were appointed to various corporations like Brahmin Corporation, Kapu Corporation etc.

Soon after their appointment, Covid struck and the government departments and corporations alike were completely paralyzed. No business could be transacted and no steps could be taken up. Even before they could warm their seats, their terms are coming to an end. The terms of several corporations will expired by the end of this month. Other corporations have still some more time to go.

Now the big question is will Jagan Reddy replace these chairpersons who could literally do nothing due to Covid lockdown or will they be given another extension. Some people like YV Subba Reddy would be given key responsibilities in the party. Yet others could be accommodated in the ministry when the next reshuffle takes place. But, for most others, that would be the end of it.

Several senior YSRCP MLAs are a disgruntled lot as they have been denied minister’s posts in the name of caste equations. Several Reddy MLAs have been kept on the sidelines because the quota is full. This is already causing a heart-burn among these leaders. Several three time and four-time MLAs were denied minister’s posts.

How YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does the balancing act remains to be seen. How he fine balances caste, region and religion while appointing the new chairpersons is also to be seen. Let’s wait and watch how Jagan does the juggler’s act.