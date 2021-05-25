Finally, Anandaiah medicine issue lands in AP High Court

Finally, even the Anandaiah ayurvedic medicine for Covid patients has landed in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Not a single issue that is connected to the public is being resolved without knocking the doors of the highest court in the State. In their latest appeal, the petitioners sought the High Court intervention to restart the administration of the Anandaiah eye drops to the patients at Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district.

The petitioners took strong objection to the AP Police halting the Anandaiah medicine citing an order to this effect from the AP Lokayukta. Whereas, the Lokayukta had no jurisdiction in such matters of public health. Two petitions were received against the stopping of the Anandaiah eye drops.

One petitioner questioned the wisdom of stopping the Anandaiah eye drops at a time when there was positive feedback from the patients. Because of stopping this medicine, many patients would face the threat of losing their lives. If there was any law and order problem, then the local authorities could as well take the required steps instead of halting the medicine altogether in the name of the orders from the Lokayukta.

The High Court bench has admitted their petitions and decided to take up hering on May 27.