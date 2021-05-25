AP CM thanks Ambani,Tata, Jindal for oxygen help

Top corporate companies are extending timely help to Andhra Pradesh to resolve the oxygen shortage crisis. In reciprocation, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has extended his thanks to them for their valuable support. The CM took to twitter and thanked the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, etc.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said Tata Steel Ltd has sent over 1,000 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to AP. This was of great help to rescue the Coronavirus patients in the State. Also, the CM thanked Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation for their support. They have sent oxygen express trains to the State. The oxygen supply from the country’s big companies came at a crucial time when the general public and the Opposition parties were attacking the Jagan Reddy regime on oxygen shortage and the resultant deaths of patients.

Mr. Jagan extended his special thanks to Sajjan Jindal for his support to help the Covid patients in the Rayalaseema region’s backward districts. Mr. Jindal’s companies have sent over 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen to meet the needs of this region.

The whole country’s attention was on AP’s oxygen crisis following the death of over 11 patients officially at the Tirupati Ruia Hospital tragedy. Different corporate companies came forward to help the State with timely oxygen supply now.