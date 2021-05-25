Boyapati Srinu left in waiting mode

Boyapati Srinu is one of the best mass helmers Telugu cinema has. The top director follows the path of doing one film at a time and he takes ample time to pen the script of his next film after he is done with the current project. With all the top actors signing back to back projects, Boyapati too changed plans and he is keen to finalize his next film even before the release of Akhanda. The film featuring Balakrishna is carrying good expectations and the film releases this year.

There are speculations that Boyapati Srinu is in talks with Stylish Star Allu Arjun for a film that will be produced by Geetha Arts. Boyapati was paid a hefty advance by the production house after the release of Sarrainodu. The discussions about teaming up and about the plot took place between Boyapati and Bunny recently. But the project may not happen anytime soon because of the current commitments of Allu Arjun. Boyapati Srinu is also working with Ravi Teja for a film and the discussions are on. Ravi Teja too has a lineup of films and Boyapati may not get an opportunity to work with Ravi Teja very soon.

Though Boyapati is keen to start his next film immediately, the lineup of stars is making the top director to wait for the arrival of the actors.