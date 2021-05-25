NTR recovers from COVID-19

Young Tiger NTR is tested positive for coronavirus couple of weeks ago. The top actor is in home isolation and is taking the advice from the doctors. Tarak recovered completely from coronavirus and the actor took his social media page to inform the same. “Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot” posted NTR.

On the work front, NTR is all set to resume the shoot of RRR along with Ram Charan in the direction of SS Rajamouli. He has a film lined up with Koratala Siva that will start soon after he is done with the shoot of RRR. NTR also signed a film for Prashanth Neel and the project kickstart next year.

