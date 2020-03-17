Finally, KCR fulfills his major poll promise!

Crop loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh was the major poll promise of TRS during 2018 Assembly polls.

This played a major role in TRS retaining power for second term with a landslide majority in 2018 Assembly polls.

However, CM KCR failed to implement this promise even 15 months after coming to power resulting in severe anger among the farming community.

Finally, KCR on Tuesday issued orders for implementation of crop loan waiver scheme which will benefit over 25 lakh farmers.

The loan waiver will be implemented in four phases.

In the first phase, crop loans up to Rs 25,000 will be waived off this month at a single go.

For those having loans up to Rs 50,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh will be waived in remaining three phases.

This time, the TRS government will issue cheques to farmers directing unlike earlier system of crediting amount in their bank accounts.

This is aimed to derive maximum political mileage for TRS since cheques will be distributed by local MLAs in respective constituencies.

Since 103 of the 119 MLAs in Telangana Assembly are TRS members, the loan waiver will help TRS to garner the support of farmers before 2023 Assembly polls.

The scheme is expected to cost over Rs 25,000 crore to TS government.