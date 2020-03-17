Naidu trolled as ‘AP’s first Corona casualty’, TDP complains

The TDP has took strong exception to social media trolling against party chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu terming him as ‘first corona casualty in Andhra Pradesh’. Naidu’s pictures were morphed and posted on social media saying that Naidu died due to corona.

The TDP leaders expressed ire at the AP police for not taking any action against the persons who posted these messages.

TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday objected to severe trolling of leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for the decision of the SEC postponing elections to local bodies by six weeks.

He sought to know from the government why the police are not taking serious action against such persons who are deriving sadistic pleasure with such messages.

He demanded the police to book cases against them.

For the past several days, some persons have targeted Chandrababu for their trolling. Morphed images are being posted in social media garlanding an image of Chandrababu, who was described as the first Corona death in Andhra Pradesh.

Ravindra questioned why the police remained silent on this issue when they took the TDP activists into custody for having criticised the YSRCP government,

The TDP had lodge a complaint with the police against such posts.