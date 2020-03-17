Sawhney stuck in a constitutional crisis of her own making?

All opposition parties are taking strong objection to AP Chief Secretary’s letter asking State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar to re-start election process as there’s no corona virus threat in the state. Worst of all, Ramesh Kumar hit back strongly saying he has consulted the Central Government before making the decision. Obviously, the CS letter has triggered a major constitutional crisis.

Everybody looked at CM Jagan serious casteist statements against SEC from a political angle. But CS letter is being seen as a serious violation of the Constitution of India. Moreover, Ramesh Kumar is also a very highly connected retired IAS officer. Questions are being asked whether Sawhney will face serious repercussions. Was it irresponsible on the part of CS to play with the lives of people by downplaying seriousness of the virus situation? Strangely, the Health Secretary is keeping silent on the matter. Political analysts say that CS is getting caught in a complicated situation where she would face not just a constitutional crisis but also serious trouble for her negligence in case of a virus outbreak.