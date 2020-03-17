All corona cases foreign nationals: Etela

Another person was tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabd, taking the number of such cases to five in Telangana, health minister Etela Rajender Prasad said all these are foreign nationals.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the health minister said the five individuals affected by the dreaded corona virus belong to Scotland, Netherlands, Dubai, Indonesia and Italy. “None of the five cases are Telangana people,” he said. The government is working on war-footing to contain and tackle the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus, he said. In this regard, the government as a precautionary measure asked schools, cinema halls, malls to be shut till March 31.

“The new patient from Scotland had symptoms of Covid-19. The government’s medical team at the State-run Hospital collected his samples and sent them to lab for testing. His samples were tested Covid-19 positive,” he said. The first positive coronavirus patient was discharged three days ago. There are now three covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital, he informed.

A total of 125 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India.