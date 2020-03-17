Naidu tweets about AP’s lost investments

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to his Twitter handle to lash out at YSRCP chief and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on his concerns that the state will lose Rs 5,000 crore funds from the central government after the civic body elections were postponed by the SEC by six weeks.

Naidu in his latest tweet wrote that the Jagan government should have worried about losing Rs 15,000 crore investments from the Reliance Industries proposals to set up an electronics manufacturing hub near Tirupati. The current chief minister, Naidu said, should have been concerned about the state losing Rs 70,000 crore investments from Gautam Adani led Adani Group’s proposal to set up a data centre and tech park in Viskhapatnam. Naidu further said that Jagan should have been worried about Rs 50,000 crore proposed investments from a Singapore consortium in Amaravati, he should have been concerned about losing Rs 12,000-crore healthcare and hospitality project of Abu Dhabi’s BRS Ventures and Rs 24,000-crore paper plant in Prakasam district by Jakarta based Asia Pulp & Paper.

Naidu said all the investors have left AP terming the business climate in the state unfriendly after Jagan reversed whatever strides he made in the previous five years on the investment front.

“Jagan is concerned about Rs 5,000 crore central funds instead of worrying about the investments AP had lost,” Naidu tweeted. The central government can be persuaded to grant the Rs 5,000 crore funds, but will Jagan be able to bring back the investors he chased away, Naidu questioned in his latest tweet.