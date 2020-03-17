Indian 2 Row: Kamal approaches Madras High Court

South Indian Superstar Kamal Haasan was busy shooting for Indian 2 during which tragedy struck and three crew members lost their lives in a tragic accident. Kamal Haasan and Shankar who were on the spot have been asked to appear before the Central Crime Branch team in Chennai for questioning. Kamal Haasan today approached the Madras High Court and he alleged that cops harassed him during questioning.

Kamal said that the cops harassed him during the scene enactment. The Madras High Court will hear the petition soon. Kamal claims that none of the actors are harassed in such situations. The shoot of Indian 2 is kept on hold and it is expected to restart once the scare of coronavirus comes to an end in the country. Made on a massive budget, Indian 2 is slated for release next year. Kajal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other crucial roles in Indian 2.