Naidu begins corona thermal screening at TDP office

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is not pressing the panic button for corona virus. Its priority is to get local elections restarted immediately. On the other hand, while the government is not proactive, Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu is actively taking steps to create as much awareness as possible on the pandemic. Now, Naidu has introduced the virus thermal screening at the TDP Central Officer in Amaravati Capital City.

Naidu made it compulsory for all visitors and party leaders to undergo thermal screening at the entrance itself. If anybody is found having more than 100 degrees temperature, he or she will not be allowed to enter the office. Obviously, anybody have fever due to any reasons will not be allowed into the premises. Fever, cough and cold are some of the symptoms of the corona virus.

Today, along with Naidu, former ministers K Atchannaiadu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Nimmala Kistappa and others were screened. Naidu had also instructed his party leaders from districts not to come to the party central office unless it is an emergency. He asked them to avoid social gatherings and stay away from multiple public touch points like bus door handles, public conveniences, shop counters, etc for safety sake.