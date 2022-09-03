First Look: Amitabh and Rashmika from Good Bye

Big B Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna are working for Good Bye and the film is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is gearing up for October 7th release this year and the makers released the first look poster. The film is a feel-good entertainer that narrates about family and relationships. Big B and Rashmika are spotted in a celebrating mood flying a kite. They are playing father and daughter in this entertainer.

Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati will be seen in other important roles. Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co produced Good Bye. Rashmika is making her straight Bollywood debut with this film.