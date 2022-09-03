My Home Group backs out of Janaganamana

We have revealed that Puri Jagannadh and the producers of Janaganamana are in talks about the budgets and the further plans after Liger bombed at the box-office. My Home Group is said to have spent Rs 20 crores already on the pre-production work and the first two schedules of the film. After a series of discussions, My Home Group walked out of the project as they felt that the project is not viable financially. They decided to walk out of the project. Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda will discuss about the project and it would happen if they find a producer.

Else, Puri will have to do one more project for My Home Group and this will happen at a later date. Puri Jagannadh is in Mumbai and he will return back to Hyderabad this weekend. He will meet the distributors and will refund the losses. Excluding East Godavari, he will have to repay the complete losses in AP region. Warangal Srinu lost a big amount for Nizam and Puri will return back for him. For now, there is no clarity about the next project of Puri Jagannadh.