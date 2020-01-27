First Look: Gopichand’s Seetimaarr

Manly actor Gopichand tasted a series of debacles. Some of his upcoming projects got shelved after his market tumbled down. He has all his hopes on his next film, a sports drama that is directed by Sampath Nandi. The movie is titled Seetimaarr and the makers unveiled the first look poster today. Gopichand plays a Kabaddi coach in Seetimaarr and he looks stylish in the released poster sporting a cap along with a beard.

Gopichand along with the female lead Tamannaah are trained in the sport before the shoot commenced. Manisharma is composing the tunes and background score for Seetimaarr. The film is aimed for summer 2020 release and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. Gopichand has all his hopes on Seetimaarr and the actor is yet to sign his next project. The entire shoot of Seetimaarr will be wrapped up by the end of March.