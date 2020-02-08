First Look: Tamannaah as Jwala Reddy

Gopichand and Tamannaah are working on a sports drama that is titled Seetimaarr. Sampath Nandi is the director. Both Gopichand and Tamannaah will be seen in the role of Kabaddi coaches in the film. The makers unveiled the look of Tamannaah who is playing Jwala Reddy in the film. The film seems to unveil a new shade of Tamannaah in the film as she looks fearless in the poster. The shoot of the film is currently under process. Seetimaarr is slated for summer release and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi.





