Varanasi backdrop for Balakrishna’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the third time and the film got its official launch some time ago. The regular shoot got delayed due to various reasons. As per the latest update, the regular shoot will commence from February 26th and the first schedule will take place in Varanasi. The film is set in the backdrop of Varanasi and some key episodes will be shot there.

There are speculations that Balakrishna essays the role of Aghora in one of the shades in the film. His looks are designed currently and the female leads are finalized. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer. This film is quite crucial for both Balakrishna and Boyapati. This untitled film is planned for release during the second half of this year.