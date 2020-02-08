Samantha’s daredevil stunts

Samantha Akkineni is making her debut into digital space with ‘The Family Man: Season 2’. She is one of the antagonists in this thriller which completed shoot. For the first time in her career, Samantha performed some daredevil stunts for ‘The Family Man’. The actress revealed that she performed them without a body double and it was a thrilling experience. Like everyone, Samantha too is eagerly waiting for the release of this web series.

Her performance in Jaanu is winning the hearts of the audience. The film released on Friday and it registered decent numbers on day one. Samantha is in talks to play the lead actress in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram. Sharwanand will play the lead actor in this action thriller.