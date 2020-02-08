Kurnool needs jobs, not Judicial Capital: Pawan

AP CM Jagan’s 3 Capitals plan is getting all-round public disapproval and disappointment. Not only that, Rayalaseema people are also not satisfied with Judicial Capital since it brings no development. They want nothing less than Executive Capital or full-fledged Capital.

Amid this, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is focusing his immediate attention on Seema Capital. He asked his party leaders to prepare for a big rally this week in Kurnool town to demand justice for rape and murder victim Sugali Preeti. Senani told Kurnool people that justice to Preeti should be of greater concern for them than the Capital demand. What Kurnool youth require are employment opportunities through industrial development but not narrow-minded politics.

Pawan told the YCP activists to give justice to Preeti family instead of burning his effigies on the issue of Judicial Capital. He further said that everyone in Kurnool town knows who brutally gangraped and murdered Preeti but the ruling party is not doing anything to bring the culprits to the book. Instead, the YCP government is playing political mind games with the people by provoking regional feelings with its 3 Capitals decision.