Akhil in talks for a Remake?

Akhil Akkineni is yet to taste his success in Tollywood. The actor’s fourth film is getting ready for summer release. Bommarillu Baskar is the director of this family entertainer. Akhil is in talks for several projects. The latest news we hear is that the actor is in talks for the remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Badhaai Ho. This satirical comedy was a smashing hit in Hindi.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi acquired the remake rights of the film and he is in talks with Akhil. The director is yet to be finalized and Akhil is yet to give his nod. Akhil is also in talks with Tamil director PS Mithran for an action thriller which is a bilingual.