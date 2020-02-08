Jagan another GO violating court orders?

The AP High Court has ordered the YCP government not to proceed with the Executive Capital shifting out of Amaravati till further orders. But, Jagan Circar issued a GO moving AP Vigilance Commission and AP Commissionerate of Enquiries to Kurnool. The HC already took objection to it saying that was a contempt of court. Now, another GO is silently issued merging four villages of the CRDA with the Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities.

This is being considered not just as a contempt of court order but also as an utter disregard for the legislative and parliamentary procedures. The above four villages are part of the CRDA. They are Navuluru, Errabalem, Bethapudi and Penumaka. Right now, the CRDA Cancellation Bill is pending for approval of the AP Legislative Council. It got stuck in a legislative stalemate. Jagan Reddy government is not recognising the independent functioning of Council Chairman MA Sharif. YCP Ministers are not giving value to Select Committee ordered by Sharif on CRDA Bill.

Political analysts say that Jagan Circar is apparently on a mission to ignore all constitutional obligations in order to demolish Amaravati Capital piece by piece. As a result, Capital farmers are forced to file countless petitions in the courts starting endless litigation.