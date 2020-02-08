Jagan opens first Disha police station

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the country’s first Disha police station at Rajahmundry in East Godavari district. A posh building is constructed for this purpose. Thirteen such police stations are coming up in the state.

Though Disha rape and murder took place in Hyderabad, AP CM responded immediately by announcing special police stations to work 24 hours a day. It may be recalled that Disha parents went to file complaint in the local police station within hours of their daughter’s missing. But the Police delayed and made them run around different police stations. The next day evening, Disha murder came to light.

Jaganmohan Reddy passed the new Disha Act to give deterrent punishments to the persons who are guilty of such offences. The CM also immediately released nearly Rs 70 Cr funds to construct Disha police stations. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, APIIC Chairperson Roja, Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi and others were present at the inauguration of Rajahmundry Disha police station.