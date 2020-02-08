A grand 50 Days event for Sarileru Neekevvaru

Superstar Mahesh Babu tasted his career’s biggest hit with Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi raked massive revenues during the Sankranthi season. Mahesh Babu after wrapping up the promotional work flew to USA and he returned back recently. The makers of the film are in plans to celebrate the film’s success through a grand 50 days festival soon.

The entire team of Sarileru Neekevvaru will celebrate the film’s success in the presence of the fans and the film’s distributors. The venue and the event date will be finalized and will be announced soon. Sarileru Neekevvaru featured Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju are the producers.