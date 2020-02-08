Jaanu Day1 AP/TS Collections – Decent Opening

Jaanu has taken a decent opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 2.20 Cr. It has registered good occupancies in cities which is usual for this sort of films. The film is an own release all over and needs to be seen how it will perform over the weekend.

Below are the area wise first-week Shares

Area Day 1 Collections Nizam 0.88 Cr Ceeded 0.28 Cr UA 0.32 Cr Guntur 0.24 Cr East 0.17 Cr West 0.09 Cr Krishna 0.15 Cr Nellore 0.06 Cr AP/TS 2.19 Cr