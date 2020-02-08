Sara Sari Video Glimpse from Bheeshma is Here

Nithiin’s upcoming movie Bheeshma is hitting the screens this month. The video glimpse of the third single ‘Sara Sari’ is out today and it is a teasing romantic number. Nithiin is all behind Rashmika in the song which is shot across village locales. Mahati Swara Sagar composed a decent tune for the song. Bheeshma completed shoot and is in final stages of post-production. Venky Kudumula is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The film releases on February 21st





