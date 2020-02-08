YCP virus more fatal than Corona, says Naidu

Hundreds of Chinese citizens are dying due to Corona virus while thousands more are getting infected. The infection is spreading fast to other countries. But, TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu says that the YCP virus is wreaking greater havoc with the AP state as major industries are migrating to other states one by one in just eight months of Jagan Reddy Regime. Undoubtedly, YCP virus is more dangerous than Corona and it’s upto the people to cure this killer disease, says Naidu.

The opposition leader’s comments come in the wake of Reliance Electronics Industry going away from Tirupati. This video following the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s announcement to take back Reliance lands and re-allot them to the homeless poor people.

Naidu recalled how the Asia Paper, Singapore Consortium, Kia Accessories Manufacturers, Franklin Templeton and other major industries have already left the state. Now, CM and Ministers have set their sights on Millennium Towers in Vizag in the name of shifting Secretariat there. This is driving away many IT companies from there. Nearly, 18,000 youth are losing jobs because of this.