Flexi row between YSRCP MP and MLA in Pattikonda!

A row over removal of flexis has erupted between YSRCP leaders and cadre in Pattikonda Assembly segment.

YSRCP Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav has been frequently visiting Pattikonda Assembly segment these days which is being opposed by YSRCP Pattikonda MLA Sreedevi.

MP Madhav is visiting Pattikonda constituency to attend Kuruva caste meetings, to which he belongs.

People from Kuruva caste are setting up flexis of Madhav in large numbers welcoming him to Pattikonda.

MLA Sreedevi and her supporters are not tolerating a leader from Anantapur district getting so much attention in their own Kurnool district.

Panchayat officials removed all the flexis of Madhav as soon as he left Pattikonda constituency. This led to protests from Kuruva community members who alleged that it was done as per the orders of MLA Sreedevi.

Kuruva caste people questioned how can the flexis of a ruling party MP be removed by a ruling party MLA.

People from Kuruva caste constitute majority of voters in Pattikonda Assembly segment.

MLA Sreedevi and her supporters fear that Madhav is trying to secure Pattikonda Assembly ticket in 2024 Assembly polls and for that reason he is expanding his cadre base in Pattikonda under the guise of Kuruva caste meetings. They are taking steps to prevent political entry of Madhav into Pattikonda and planning to complain to YSRCP chief and CM Jagan against Madhav.