Indian Box-office: Spider-Man: No Way Home to smash Records

Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home is creating ripples across the globe with the pre-release sales. The film is expected to open with a bang in India too. All the shows for the film are sold out for the first day. As per the analysts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to emerge as the biggest opener of the country for 2021 surpassing several Bollywood and Tollywood films. After the multiplexes are sold out, the distributors are screening the film in single screens and all the shows are almost full.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing in 3D and 2D in all the regional languages apart from English. When it comes to Telugu states, most of the screens are allocated for Spider-Man: No Way Home for Thursday and the film will have to share the screens from tomorrow as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is releasing. Spider-Man: No Way Home is also releasing a day in advance in India. Early premieres are screened in all the major cities of the country and the film is expected to have an exceptional weekend in India.