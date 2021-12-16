Are YSRCP MLAs in Guntur scoring self goals?

Are the YSRCP MLAs in Guntur district scoring self-goats? Are they, in their over enthusiasm to look pro-people, putting their own government to discomfiture? Are they doing things which will put the government in a spot? Those in the know say yes. They say the MLAs are actually ending up troubling their government.

In Guntur, the YSRCP has 15 of the 17 seats. One TDP MLA, Maddali Giri, is now with the YSRCP. With this kind of majority, they can have their way in the ZP council. However, the MLAs are bringing in resolutions that will put their own government in trouble. Recently, the MLAs brought a resolution demanding the estimation of the mirchi crop damage and payment of compensation.

The officials warned the MLAs not to bring such a resolution as the AP Government, which is led by their own party, will have to pay the compensation. To avoid a tricky situation, the officials informed the agriculture commissioner, who tried to counsel the MLAs in vain. So, the officials avoided attending the meet. One joint collector cited Covid symptoms as an alibi, while two others did not even bother to respond. The collector cited prior engagements as the reason for skipping the meeting to avoid embarrassment to the state government.

Even Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha raised the issue of the absence of key officials. Only low level officials were present. The officials say that a resolution in the ZP would mean that the opposition would use this as a tool to put the government in a spot. But, the YSRCP MLAs are not looking at the larger picture and are trying to play the gallery. Their efforts, the officials feel, will only leave the government embarrassed. This is nothing but scoring a self-goal, they said.