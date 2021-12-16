NBK’s Next Film Updates

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a roll and he is enjoying the super success of his recent release Akhanda. The actor signed his next film in the direction of Gopichand Malineni and the film is an action-packed entertainer. The film got its official launch recently and the pre-production work is happening at a faster pace. The regular shoot of this film commences from January 20th in Hyderabad and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady.

This untitled film presents Balakrishna in a dual role and the film is inspired by real-life incidents. A major portion of the film will be shot in USA next year. Thaman is on board as the music composer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film will hit the screens during the second half of the year. Balakrishna is currently shooting for his celebrity talk show Unstoppable.