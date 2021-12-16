Vijay Devarakonda announces Liger Release Date

Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda is attempting a pan-Indian film Liger that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The shooting formalities are coming to an end and the makers locked the release date of Liger. The film releases on August 25th 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The makers also announced that the glimpse of Liger will be out on December 31st.

Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Vijay gained a perfect look as a boxer for the film. He was trained intensely in the sport and Mike Tyson essays a crucial role. A crucial portion of Liger is canned in USA and the pending portions are currently shot in Mumbai. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are jointly producing Liger that is carrying good expectations.