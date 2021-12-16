Ram Charan’s Next is an Action Entertainer

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is busy promoting his upcoming film RRR and the film is announced for January 7th release. The actor also completed two long schedules of his next film directed by Shankar. The film is expected to release in 2023 and Ram Charan signed one more pan-Indian project. Gowtam Tinnanuri is on the board to direct the film and the shooting formalities will commence during the first quarter of 2022.

During his recent media interaction, Gowtam said that the film is not a sports drama as speculated and it is an action-packed entertainer. There are also speculations that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be playing a crucial role but it is untrue. This action entertainer is made on a big budget and NV Prasad, Ram Charan are the producers. The film may have its release during the end of next year.