Scheme which brought TRS to power is now a burden for KCR!

Everyone knows that Rythu Bandhu scheme played a key role in bringing TRS to power for second term in 2018 December Assembly polls.

KCR launched the scheme in May 2018, credited Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 4,000 per acre for kharif in bank accounts of over 60 lakh farmers in June, July 2018, dissolved Assembly in September 2018, again credited Rythu Bandhu of Rs 4,000 per acre for rabi in bank accounts just a week before polling in December 2018.

TRS won 88 seats out of 119 in Assembly polls which was more than 61 seats it won in first term in 2014.

TRS could overcome anti incumbency with the help of Rythu Bandhu.

But TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR is now viewing this scheme as a big burden on TRS government as the expenditure increased to Rs 15,000 crore per year after he increased Rythu Bandhu amount to Rs 5,000 per acre from 2019 kharif.

KCR is now exploring options on how to get rid of this scheme without damaging TRS image.

KCR is trying to put blame on BJP for scrapping Rythu Bandhu saying that BJP government at the Centre is refusing to purchase paddy from Telangana but farmers in Telangana prefer only paddy.

KCR wants to project that TRS government stopped Rythu Bandhu to stop farmers from sowing paddy.