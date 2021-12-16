RRR Mumbai Mega Event – Full Details

The makers of RRR are busy promoting the film all over. After a bunch of media interactions across India, the team of RRR is gearing up for the biggest ever pre-release event in Mumbai. The event will take place on Sunday and it would be telecasted in the evening. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will be the guest of the evening and top filmmaker Karan Johar will host the event. The entire pre-release event will be telecasted after a week in a leading Hindi entertainment channel.

The total budget for this pre-release event is said to be Rs 9 crores and the event will take place in Mumbai Film City. The entire team of RRR will grace the event. The lead actors NTR and Ram Charan are in Mumbai and are dubbing for the Hindi version of RRR. The team is making massive arrangements to accommodate 1500 fans apart from the guests and the movie unit. The pre-release event of RRR will be a recorded one and it will be telecasted on Sunday.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the lead actors. RRR is announced for release on January 7th across the globe.