Four Interesting OTT Releases this Weekend

The number of options available to watch on the digital platforms have increased for the Indian audience. This week, there are four interesting releases on various OTT platforms. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry is heading for a direct digital release on July 29th on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is the official remake of Nayanthara’s film CoCo Kokila.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry received critical acclaim at the theatrical windows and the film is based on the life story of Nambi Narayanan. Rocketry will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 26th. Rocketry will be streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages for now. The update on the Hindi version is awaited.

One more Kannada film that gained national reception is 777 Charlie. This emotional entertainer will be streaming on Voot Select. The film will be streaming from July 29th. As the pirated version got leaked, the Kannada version of 777 Charlie is available on Voot. The other versions will be available from tomorrow.

19 (1)(A) is a Malayalam investigative thriller that has Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film is directed by a debutant Indhu VS and it will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 29th.