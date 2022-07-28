Bollywood star actors parts ways

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani started their career at the same time and they are going great in their respective careers. They started dating six years ago and they are spotted together several times in the public. Disha and Tiger always headed to Maldives for a vacation during their breaks. As per the ongoing rumors, all is not well between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The duo is said to have parted ways for personal reasons of their own and they are tight-lipped like always.

Some of the close friends of Tiger and Disha called it a sad moment. Disha Patani is eagerly waiting for the release of Ek Villain Returns and she has a heap of films lined up. Tiger Shroff’s next film Screw Dheela was announced recently and the film is said to be the remake of the Tollywood blockbuster iSmart Shankar.