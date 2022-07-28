Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan is a Solo Guest

The latest season of Koffee With Karan is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and the episodes are making enough noise and are trending on the top. Karan Johar loves to pick up two actors for each episode and he is known for his gossiping and hot conversations. There are strong speculations that Deepika Padukone rejected appearing on the show recently. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to make his presence on Koffee With Karan and the episode will be telecasted before the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Karan Johar himself revealed that Aamir Khan would be the solo guest of the episode. Some of the Bollywood media houses speculated that Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya who played a crucial role in Laal Singh Chaddha would be present on the show but it is just a rumor. The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey will be streaming today on Disney Plus Hotstar.