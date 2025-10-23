x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Four Releases for Sharwanand in 2026

Published on October 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sai Dharam Tej’s SYG: Budgets Doubled
image
Four Releases for Sharwanand in 2026
image
Happy Birthday Pan-Indian Star Prabhas
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: ‘Street of Wanted People’ Task Turns Dull Amid Money Theft Drama
image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth

Four Releases for Sharwanand in 2026

Sharwanand is one of the most promising actors of Telugu cinema but he hasn’t delivered an impressive film in the recent times. Two films Naari Naari Naduma Murari and Biker were under shoot for a long time and they got delayed due to various reasons. After a refreshing break, Sharwanand turned slim and is back to work. He is completely focused on completing the shoots of these two projects. He also joined the sets of Sampath Nandi’s mass entertainer Bhogi recently and he allocated bulk dates for the film.

Sharwanand is also committed to Srinu Vaitla for an interesting project and the shoot commences early next year after the actor is done with these three films. The young actor is aiming for three releases in 2026 and the year is a crucial one for him. Naari Naari Naduma Murari is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release and Biker is aiming for a summer release. Bhogi will have its theatrical release during the second half of 2026. Sharwanand is also keen to complete Srinu Vaitla’s film in quick schedules and release the film in 2026. The actor is aiming for four releases next year and at least three films will release in 2026 if one of them gets pushed.

Next Sai Dharam Tej’s SYG: Budgets Doubled Previous Happy Birthday Pan-Indian Star Prabhas
else

TRENDING

image
Sai Dharam Tej’s SYG: Budgets Doubled
image
Four Releases for Sharwanand in 2026
image
Happy Birthday Pan-Indian Star Prabhas

Latest

image
Sai Dharam Tej’s SYG: Budgets Doubled
image
Four Releases for Sharwanand in 2026
image
Happy Birthday Pan-Indian Star Prabhas
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: ‘Street of Wanted People’ Task Turns Dull Amid Money Theft Drama
image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth
image
After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies
image
Nara Lokesh Deepens Australia Ties: Push for Griffith University Centre and Stronger Seafood Trade

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit