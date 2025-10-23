Four Releases for Sharwanand in 2026

Sharwanand is one of the most promising actors of Telugu cinema but he hasn’t delivered an impressive film in the recent times. Two films Naari Naari Naduma Murari and Biker were under shoot for a long time and they got delayed due to various reasons. After a refreshing break, Sharwanand turned slim and is back to work. He is completely focused on completing the shoots of these two projects. He also joined the sets of Sampath Nandi’s mass entertainer Bhogi recently and he allocated bulk dates for the film.

Sharwanand is also committed to Srinu Vaitla for an interesting project and the shoot commences early next year after the actor is done with these three films. The young actor is aiming for three releases in 2026 and the year is a crucial one for him. Naari Naari Naduma Murari is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release and Biker is aiming for a summer release. Bhogi will have its theatrical release during the second half of 2026. Sharwanand is also keen to complete Srinu Vaitla’s film in quick schedules and release the film in 2026. The actor is aiming for four releases next year and at least three films will release in 2026 if one of them gets pushed.