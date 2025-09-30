Fresh Allegations Against Dimple Hayathi for Non-Payment of Staff

Actress Dimple Hayathi is facing fresh allegations of mistreating and not paying two young domestic workers from Odisha, reportedly hired to care for her dogs. The workers claim her live-in partner used abusive language when they asked for their wages, and that Dimple threatened them, saying her boyfriend is a lawyer and they couldn’t take action.

Dimple, known for her roles in films like Khiladi alongside Ravi Teja and Ramabanam with Gopichand, is no stranger to public disputes. In 2023, she was involved in a high-profile altercation with an IPS officer living in her apartment complex, which drew widespread attention. The actress, known for Khiladi and Ramabanam, has not yet responded. She is working with actor Sharwanand.