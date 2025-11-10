x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case

Published on November 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort
image
Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case
image
Tamannaah hits back on Trolls over Weight Loss
image
Shilpa Shetty Restless over Rs 60 Cr Cheating Case
image
Shruti Haasan’s Vocals for GlobeTrotter

Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case

A new development has surfaced in the long-running disproportionate assets case involving former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case, which has been under trial for years, has once again drawn attention after Jagan sought permission from the CBI court to travel to Europe. The court permitted him, but what happens after his return has now become a point of contention.

According to court directives issued earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy was required to personally appear before the CBI court on November 14 after returning from his European tour. It was widely expected that he would comply with this order. However, Jagan has now filed a fresh memo requesting exemption from personal appearance, citing security reasons and the need for special arrangements.

In his petition, Jagan stated that if the court insists on his personal presence, he will attend the hearing. Otherwise, he requested to participate through video conference. Considering this request, today the CBI court has directed the CBI to file its counter and share its opinion before making a decision.

The CBI had recently alleged that Jagan violated his bail conditions during his previous foreign trips. The agency claimed that he failed to provide his contact number and instead used another number while abroad. The CBI had even urged the court to cancel his bail, but the request was rejected.

With only four days left until the November 14 deadline, all eyes are now on how the CBI will respond. The agency is expected to submit its opinion in the next day or two. Based on that, the CBI court will decide whether Jagan Mohan Reddy must appear in person or if he can attend the proceedings virtually.

The case continues to stir political and legal circles in Andhra Pradesh, with the next few days likely to determine how this long-pending legal battle unfolds.

Next Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort Previous Tamannaah hits back on Trolls over Weight Loss
else

TRENDING

image
Tamannaah hits back on Trolls over Weight Loss
image
Shilpa Shetty Restless over Rs 60 Cr Cheating Case
image
Shruti Haasan’s Vocals for GlobeTrotter

Latest

image
Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort
image
Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case
image
Tamannaah hits back on Trolls over Weight Loss
image
Shilpa Shetty Restless over Rs 60 Cr Cheating Case
image
Shruti Haasan’s Vocals for GlobeTrotter

Most Read

image
Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort
image
Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case
image
SC Raises Concern Over Delay in Telangana MLAs Defection Case

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue