Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case

A new development has surfaced in the long-running disproportionate assets case involving former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case, which has been under trial for years, has once again drawn attention after Jagan sought permission from the CBI court to travel to Europe. The court permitted him, but what happens after his return has now become a point of contention.

According to court directives issued earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy was required to personally appear before the CBI court on November 14 after returning from his European tour. It was widely expected that he would comply with this order. However, Jagan has now filed a fresh memo requesting exemption from personal appearance, citing security reasons and the need for special arrangements.

In his petition, Jagan stated that if the court insists on his personal presence, he will attend the hearing. Otherwise, he requested to participate through video conference. Considering this request, today the CBI court has directed the CBI to file its counter and share its opinion before making a decision.

The CBI had recently alleged that Jagan violated his bail conditions during his previous foreign trips. The agency claimed that he failed to provide his contact number and instead used another number while abroad. The CBI had even urged the court to cancel his bail, but the request was rejected.

With only four days left until the November 14 deadline, all eyes are now on how the CBI will respond. The agency is expected to submit its opinion in the next day or two. Based on that, the CBI court will decide whether Jagan Mohan Reddy must appear in person or if he can attend the proceedings virtually.

The case continues to stir political and legal circles in Andhra Pradesh, with the next few days likely to determine how this long-pending legal battle unfolds.