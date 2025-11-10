Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort

Delhi witnessed a tragic evening on Monday as a massive car explosion near the historic Red Fort claimed several lives and left many injured. The blast, which occurred around 6:45 pm near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, sent shockwaves across the national capital and raised fears of a possible terror attack.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror as a loud explosion ripped through the area, engulfing a car in flames and setting several nearby vehicles ablaze. The impact was so severe that street lights shattered, and thick smoke filled the air. People ran in panic, unsure of what had happened. Early reports suggest at least one person has died and many others are battling for their lives.

Firefighters rushed to the scene within minutes after receiving an emergency call at 6:55 pm. Seven fire tenders worked tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. The injured were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for treatment, where doctors described their condition as serious.

Police officers from the Delhi Police Special Cell and forensic experts arrived quickly and cordoned off the entire area. They are examining CCTV footage from the Lal Quila Metro Station to trace the sequence of events. The DVRs have been seized for forensic analysis.

While investigators are yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, the intensity of the blast has led authorities to suspect a deliberate act. The possibility of a terror attack is being seriously examined. Just hours before the explosion, Delhi Police had carried out a major operation in Faridabad, arresting eight people, including five doctors, for alleged links with banned terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

During the raids, the police recovered 350 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, 20 timers, AK-47 rifles, and large quantities of IED-making materials. Officials estimate that the seized materials could have been used to make nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives. Investigators fear that Monday’s blast could be connected to this larger terror plot.

Security has been tightened across Delhi-NCR following the explosion. The Uttar Pradesh police have been instructed to stay on high alert and carry out strict vehicle checks at all border points. Additional security has been deployed at the Delhi-Noida border and other sensitive locations in the capital.

Senior officials, including the DCP of the Special Cell, are monitoring the investigation closely. Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the blast site, hoping to piece together what led to this devastating incident.

As Delhi mourns this shocking tragedy, the city is once again reminded of the constant threat of terror that looms over public spaces. The blast near Red Fort, one of India’s most iconic landmarks, has left a deep scar on the national conscience and renewed calls for tighter security vigilance across the country.