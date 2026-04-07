Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?

Fresh remarks by Dharmana Prasada Rao have once again pushed Andhra Pradesh into a debate it can ill afford. Instead of focusing on development, the narrative is shifting back to regional imbalance and division.

The bigger concern is consistency. From opposing Amaravati to promoting the MAVIGUN concept and now raising regional disparities, the messaging lacks clarity. MAVIGUN itself is not a real place. It is only a proposed linkage between Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur. This shifting stance creates confusion among people and investors.

At the same time, Dharmana has raised a series of pointed questions. He highlighted that even after decades, people from North Andhra continue to migrate for survival. He questioned what has been done for Rayalaseema despite leadership from the region. He also pointed out that irrigation projects in North Andhra remain incomplete even after sixty years. Despite a long coastline, he asked why not even a single major harbour has materialised. He further questioned why, out of a ₹3.30 lakh crore state budget, less than ₹1,000 crore is allocated to projects in Srikakulam.

He also raised concerns about the scale of Amaravati. He argued that building a capital across one lakh acres would require nearly ₹2 lakh crore for infrastructure alone. He cited that even the Chief Minister has indicated that full development could take decades. This, he argued, would leave other regions waiting for growth. He warned that concentrating massive investments in one region could trigger regional resentment similar to past experiences.

However, the state is still rebuilding after bifurcation. Reopening Rayalaseema and regional faultlines at this stage adds uncertainty. Development requires policy stability and long-term clarity.

N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a structured approach by focusing on Amaravati while pushing growth across regions. The core question remains. If politics continues to revolve around shifting narratives and regional divides, when will development truly move forward?