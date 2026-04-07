x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
View all stories
Home > Politics

Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?

Published on April 7, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film
image
Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2?
image
Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?
image
Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case

Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?

Fresh remarks by Dharmana Prasada Rao have once again pushed Andhra Pradesh into a debate it can ill afford. Instead of focusing on development, the narrative is shifting back to regional imbalance and division.

The bigger concern is consistency. From opposing Amaravati to promoting the MAVIGUN concept and now raising regional disparities, the messaging lacks clarity. MAVIGUN itself is not a real place. It is only a proposed linkage between Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur. This shifting stance creates confusion among people and investors.

At the same time, Dharmana has raised a series of pointed questions. He highlighted that even after decades, people from North Andhra continue to migrate for survival. He questioned what has been done for Rayalaseema despite leadership from the region. He also pointed out that irrigation projects in North Andhra remain incomplete even after sixty years. Despite a long coastline, he asked why not even a single major harbour has materialised. He further questioned why, out of a ₹3.30 lakh crore state budget, less than ₹1,000 crore is allocated to projects in Srikakulam.

He also raised concerns about the scale of Amaravati. He argued that building a capital across one lakh acres would require nearly ₹2 lakh crore for infrastructure alone. He cited that even the Chief Minister has indicated that full development could take decades. This, he argued, would leave other regions waiting for growth. He warned that concentrating massive investments in one region could trigger regional resentment similar to past experiences.

However, the state is still rebuilding after bifurcation. Reopening Rayalaseema and regional faultlines at this stage adds uncertainty. Development requires policy stability and long-term clarity.

N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a structured approach by focusing on Amaravati while pushing growth across regions. The core question remains. If politics continues to revolve around shifting narratives and regional divides, when will development truly move forward?

Next Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2? Previous Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case
else

TRENDING

image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film
image
Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2?

Latest

image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film
image
Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2?
image
Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?
image
Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case

Most Read

image
Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?
image
Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case
image
Rushikonda Palace Finally Heads Toward Practical Use

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow