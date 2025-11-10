Tamannaah hits back on Trolls over Weight Loss

It is like a second innings for Tamannaah Bhatia and the Milky Beauty is occupied with work in Bollywood. She has been picking up glamorous roles, item numbers and is doing steamy romantic scenes in web series. The actress who gained weight a few months ago returned back in a slim look. There are speculations that the actress has used Ozempic to cut down her weight. The actress responded to the speculations about her weight loss.

“My body is not technically new to me. I am grown up like this and I have been acting since my 20s. I love food and it is quite difficult to manage my diet. My curves are not going anywhere. This is my bone structure and every woman goes through a cycle and we have to accept the body changes” told Tamannaah, shutting down to trolls who accused her of using Ozempic.