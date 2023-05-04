Gangi Reddy not decided yet on his surrender

Yerra Gangi Reddy, the prime accused in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder, had not made up his mind to surrender to the court. The Telangana high court had cancelled his bail on April 27 and directed him to surrender before the court by May 5.

Gangi Reddy is said to be holding talks with his advocate on surrendering to the court. He said he would consult his advocate and take the decision within the time given by the court.

The CBI had filed a petition in the Telangana high court stating that Gangi Reddy is influencing the witnesses in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI wanted the high court to cancel Gangi Reddy’s bail. Accordingly, the court cancelled the bail and asked Gangi Reddy to surrender to the court.

If he fails to surrender, the court has directed the CBI to arrest him and send him to remand. As the investigation of the case is to be completed by June 30, the court felt that Gangi Reddy should be under custody till then.

The court further said Gangi Reddy could be granted bail after June 30. As the court had directed the CBI to complete the investigation by June 30, the CBI had filed a quash petition seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy.

In an attempt to meet the June 30 deadline, the CBI wants to take the MP into custody and question him. It is to be seen how the CBI would move forward in the Gangi Reddy and Avinash Reddy cases as the deadline is fast approaching.