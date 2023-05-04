OG’s new Schedule kickstarts in Pune

Pawan Kalyan’s OG movie shoot is happening at a brisk speed. Recently the first schedule of the film got wrapped in Mumbai and the second schedule kick-started yesterday in Pune. In this schedule, a romantic number will be shot on the landscapes of Mahabaleshwar on Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan. Brinda will be the choreographer for this melodious number.

With the most stylish looks of Pawan Kalyan, OG has created a lot of expectations and the movie team is sharing every update of it on social media. Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer, who is known for his work for Bharat Ane Nenu and Bheemla Nayak. Director Sujeeth brought in the talented crew on board for OG. DVV Entertainment is bankrolling the project and Thaman is the music director.