Why Jagan did not visit rain-hit farmers till now, asks Naidu

Though rains are badly affecting the farmers in various parts of the State, why Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has till now not visited even a single affected farmer, asked former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday.

Chandrababu Naidu, along with TDP leaders is on a tour to the combined West Godavari district on Thursday and personally visited the standing crop in Unguturu affected by the untimely rains. Narrating their problems, the farmers told Chandrababu that besides the untimely rains they are suffering losses due to the faulty policies of the State Government and that they did not even get the bags for storing the farm products.

Stating that there are various wings that alert the Government on the rains, the former chief minister felt that when a totally inefficient Chief Minister rules the State the situation will be no better than this.

“When I was the chief minister, I rushed from Hyderabad to the areas affected by the Hud Hud cyclone. Since there was no possibility to visit Visakhapatnam on that day I went by road and that is my commitment,” Chandrababu said and asked whether Jagan has no responsibility to visit the rain-hit areas.

Observing that the farm products should be purchased from the first week of April, the TDP supremo felt that this inefficient Government could not supply even gunny bags to the farmers. “This Chief Minister does not go to the rain-affected areas but shamelessly lays foundation stones for the projects for which we have already laid the foundations,” Chandrababu remarked.

When a local YSRCP woman activist, Julapalli Prabhavathi, told Chandrababu that she has to send her daughter for an examination on Friday, but she does not have even a single pie on hand now, a moved Chandababu Naidu immediately extended financial assistance of Rs 2.30 lakh for her. She said that she committed a blunder by voting for the YSRCP in the last elections and from now onwards she will be a committed TDP activist.

“Julapalli Prabhavathi had worked for the YSRCP in the last elections and had the TDP in power now she would not have faced this kind of situation,” Chandrababu said. A government should function responsibly, but this ruling dispensation has no such commitment, the TDP supremo maintained.