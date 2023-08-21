GDA intense action packed release trailer launched by Ram Charan

Advertisement

Mega Prince Varun Tej will be back on screen in an action avatar with his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna directed by Praveen Sattaru of Garudavega fame. Sakshi Vaidhya is playing female lead in the film. The film releasing in theatres on August 25th.

The movie’s makers recently unveiled the trailer to provide a sneak peek of what’s in store for audiences. The trailer is gripping and engaging with a thrilling narrative and promises a high level action. The captivating, action-packed, and emotionally charged release trailer was unveiled by the filmmakers today. Launching the trailer, international star Ram Charan wished all the best to the entire team. Every character’s goals are introduced in the trailer. With his actions and his stance in support of the mission, Varun Tej mesmerises.

It is anticipated that Gandeevadhari Arjuna will include incredible action scenes, gut-wrenching fights, top stunts, and an exhilarating score. Sakshi Vaidya has a key role in the film. Vinay Nair, Nasser and other ensemble cast promises a power packed experience. Said to be the most expensive film in Varun Tej’s career, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu. The film will have music by Mickey J Meyer and the technical crew includes cinematographer Mukesh and art director Avinash Kolla.