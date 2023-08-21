Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Trailer: New Age Entertainer

Advertisement

The most awaited Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s film trailer was released today. The film is a new-age comedy entertainer with a fresh concept. Anushka is a chef and doesn’t believe in emotions, but she wants a baby. Naveen completes his engineering and chooses his profession as a stand-up comedian. He falls for her and accepts to be the father of her baby.

Naveen’s comic timing is an asset for the film and Anushka is good on screen. The production values are grand and the background score is matching. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will release on 7th of September. Earlier the film was scheduled for an August 4th release, but it got postponed. The film is helmed by Mahesh Babu P and produced under the UV Creations banner. Jayasudha and Murali Sharma will also be seen in pivotal roles.