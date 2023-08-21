The release of the initial list of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA candidates has become hot topic in political circles. With names revealed for 115 constituencies, Chief Minister KCR highlighted minimal changes. Notable changes in constituencies like Vemulawada, Khanapur, Asifabad, Uppal, Korutla, Station Ghanpur, and Vaira reflect the party’s meticulous planning in preparation for the upcoming elections.

In the midst of these developments, the future of Tatikonda Rajaiah, MLA from Station Ghanpur, remains uncertain. Speculations about Rajaiah’s potential shift to the Congress party or BSP have fueled discussions. It seems, Rajaiah’s political trajectory has been marred by allegations of sexual harassment involving Janakipuram Sarpanch Navya. Couple of months ago, Janakipuram village sarpanch of the BRS party, Kursapalli Navya, has accused Station Ghanpur MLA and former deputy chief minister Tatikonda Rajaiah of sexual harassment and mental torture. Navya also alleged that the MLA obstructed developmental projects in her village. The allegations have cast a shadow over his candidacy, damaging his reputation and raising doubts about his suitability for office.

At the same time, Kadiam Srihari moved his cards in right direction and promised of victory if he is given Station Ghanpur ticket. BRS leadership seems to have been impressed by this as underscored by Kadiam Srihari’s inclusion in the first list of BRS candidates. Political observers opine that, Rajayya’s denied MLA ticket underscores the multiple considerations influencing party decisions. Reputation, strategic calculations, and public sentiment might have collectively influenced this decision of BRS leadership and it might not be just because of the harassment allegations on him.